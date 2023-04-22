Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tommy Edman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5).
