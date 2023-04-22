How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Saturday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.
Tune in to ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS to watch the Rangers and the Devils meet.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
|12/12/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
