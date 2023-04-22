The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 18 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .300 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (22.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (22.2%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in nine games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (27.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
