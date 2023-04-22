How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.
The Lightning's matchup with the Maple Leafs can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/20/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-2 TOR
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
|12/20/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|4-1 TOR
|12/3/2022
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TB
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 280 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
