Take a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31), which currently includes four players listed, as the Grizzlies ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies will try for another victory over the Lakers after a 103-93 win on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' win, Xavier Tillman put up 22 points (and added 13 rebounds and three assists), while LeBron James scored 28 in the loss for the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

While the Grizzlies are putting up 116.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 116.2 points per contest.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies' 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 108.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in the league.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.