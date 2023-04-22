The Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) have two players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Barclays Center on Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the 76ers took down the Nets 102-97 on Thursday. In the 76ers' win, Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points (and added three rebounds and three assists), while Mikal Bridges scored 26 in the loss for the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Out Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2 Danuel House SF Questionable Illness 4.8 1.7 0.8

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

76ers Season Insights

The 115.2 points per game the 76ers put up are only 2.7 more points than the Nets allow (112.5).

Philadelphia has a 41-5 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the 76ers have been racking up 113 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 115.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Philadelphia connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league by averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in the NBA, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

The Nets have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 107.1 points per contest, 6.3 fewer points their than season average of 113.4.

Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Nets record 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

76ers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2 209

