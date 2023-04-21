Willson Contreras -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .258 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with two homers.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 18 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

