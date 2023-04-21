Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.439) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
