Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%) Arenado has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
