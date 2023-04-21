The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 up next.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston has a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in road games (115.4).

Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this season at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 119.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (117.2). On defense they allow 117.4 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (118.9).

Atlanta is conceding fewer points at home (117.4 per game) than away (118.9).

The Hawks pick up 0.6 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

