Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Steven Matz, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 23 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .273 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 91 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .353.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.482 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Matz (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matz has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 14-5 Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford Sean Manaea 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani

