The Boston Bruins take the road Friday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers give the Bruins -140 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Panthers (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 11-5-16 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 65-12-5.

Boston is 19-6-2 (40 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 67 times, and are 59-5-3 in those games (to record 121 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 33-3-3 record (69 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-10-5 (79 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Bruins went 28-3-0 in those contests (56 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 6-8-14 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

In the 24 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-12-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 59 times, earning 86 points from those matchups (40-13-6).

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 19-10-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 14-10-3 to register 31 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.