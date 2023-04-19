Xavier Tillman and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 128-112 loss versus the Lakers, Tillman tallied two points.

In this article we will break down Tillman's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.0 9.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.0 6.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 13.6 17.4 PR -- 12 15.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

Tillman has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 22 2 3 3 0 0 1 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.