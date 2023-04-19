Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .241 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bumgarner makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
