Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season (41.2%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
