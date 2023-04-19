Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday will see the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are the favorite (-215) in this matchup with the Kings (+185).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-215)

Oilers (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 5-10-15 in overtime matchups as part of a 50-23-9 overall record.

Edmonton is 15-9-6 (36 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-9-2 record, eight points).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals in 63 games (47-9-7, 101 points).

In the 35 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 20-11-4 record (44 points).

In the 45 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 32-10-3 (67 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-13-7 to register 41 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have posted a record of 11-10-21 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 47-25-10.

Los Angeles has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-8-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kings have scored at least three goals 54 times, earning 90 points from those matchups (43-7-4).

Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 32 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 8-6-4 to record 20 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

