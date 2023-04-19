Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders facing off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Islanders have +150 moneyline odds against the favored Hurricanes (-175).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Islanders (+150) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 48-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina is 29-13 (winning 69.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have been an underdog in 40 games this season, and won 16 (40.0%).

This season New York has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.0% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Islanders' past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 1.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (242 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Islanders have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 217 total, the fifth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +25 goal differential, which ranks 12th in the league.

