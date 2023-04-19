The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)

Grizzlies (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.

As a 1-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 15-15-1 against the spread compared to the 5-13 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 1-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively Memphis is the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.9 points per game). Defensively it is 11th (113 points conceded per game).

With 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league.

At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 16th and 22nd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.

