Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.
- As a 1-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 15-15-1 against the spread compared to the 5-13 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 1-point underdog.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively Memphis is the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.9 points per game). Defensively it is 11th (113 points conceded per game).
- With 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league.
- At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 16th and 22nd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.
