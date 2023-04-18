On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (17) this season while batting .333 with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Gorman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this year (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings