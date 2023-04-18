Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .207 with a double and two walks.
- Carlson has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Carlson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Jameson (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
