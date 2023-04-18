Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|214.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games this season.
- Cleveland has an average total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 14.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York's ATS record is 46-36-0 this year.
- The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|47
|57.3%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
|Knicks
|62
|75.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.
- Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers average only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.
- This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
