Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .270.
- Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Jameson (2-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
