Tommy Edman -- batting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .264 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

