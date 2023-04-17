Tommy Edman -- batting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .264 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kelly (0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
