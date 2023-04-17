The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.452) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 75th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 13 of 16 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
