How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is the named starter for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB action with 17 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.274).
- St. Louis ranks 22nd in runs scored with 67 (4.2 per game).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .347.
- The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.497).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Flaherty (1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Flaherty will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.0 innings per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
