The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 115-100 loss to the Thunder in their last outing on Sunday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with a team-high 42 points (adding 14 rebounds and zero assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis has a 34-7 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 122.1 points per contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this year.

Memphis hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies' 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 108.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in the league.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 227.5

