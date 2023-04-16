The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 116.6 (20th in NBA).

These teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 6.6 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Ja Morant 27.5 -105 26.2 Desmond Bane 22.5 -115 21.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 -125 18.6 Dillon Brooks 13.5 -105 14.3 Luke Kennard 9.5 -115 9.3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.