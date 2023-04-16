Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates play at Busch Stadium on Sunday, at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 10 total times this season. They've gone 5-5 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 3-3 3-4 3-5 4-8 2-1

