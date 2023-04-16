On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Donovan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
  • Donovan has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Pirates rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (3.57), 59th in WHIP (1.358), and 14th in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.