The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, take on the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 136-131 loss against the 76ers, Young had 27 points, 20 assists and four steals.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.2 21.2 Rebounds 3.5 3 2.3 Assists 8.5 10.2 10.5 PRA 37.5 39.4 34 PR -- 29.2 23.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

Young is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19 per game.

Young is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

