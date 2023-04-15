After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .244.

In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

