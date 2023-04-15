The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .460 this season while batting .333 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (50%), including one multi-run game.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (50%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (25%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50%)

