On Saturday, April 15, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The Pirates are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cardinals (-200). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

