The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .171 with a double and five walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Contreras has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

