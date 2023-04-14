When the (8-5) match up with the (5-8) at Busch Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:15 PM ET, Johan Oviedo will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

The favored Cardinals have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford - STL (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won four of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Cardinals have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-1 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+115) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.