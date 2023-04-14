Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-155
|+125
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won four of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- St. Louis has a record of 3-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).
- The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.
- St. Louis has played in 13 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-9-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-5
|3-3
|3-3
|2-5
|3-7
|2-1
