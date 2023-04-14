Brendan Donovan -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.