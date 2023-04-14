Andrew Knizner is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesApril 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

  • Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
  • Knizner picked up a hit in 41.2% of his games last year (40 of 97), with multiple hits in 14 of those contests (14.4%).
  • He homered in four of 97 games in 2022 (4.1%), including 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 of 97 games last season (15.5%), Knizner picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (7.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He came around to score 24 times in 97 games (24.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 47
.210 AVG .219
.319 OBP .290
.300 SLG .300
5 XBH 9
2 HR 2
13 RBI 12
24/12 K/BB 38/14
0 SB 0
47 GP 50
17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%)
3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%)
7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%)
6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (1-0) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
