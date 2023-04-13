Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Edman has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Velasquez (0-2) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
