Paul Goldschmidt -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .491, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523.
  • He ranks ninth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Goldschmidt is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this year (10 of 12), with at least two hits six times (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Velasquez (0-2) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
