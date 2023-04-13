Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .490, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI four times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Velasquez (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
