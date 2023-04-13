How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB action with 16 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- St. Louis is fifth in baseball, slugging .446.
- The Cardinals have the third-best batting average in the league (.284).
- St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (56 total).
- The Cardinals rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.89 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.543).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (2-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Montgomery is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.