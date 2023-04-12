Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and three walks while batting .206.
- This season, Contreras has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Urena (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.