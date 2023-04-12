(4-7) will take on the (5-7) at Coors Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Jack Flaherty will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-165). A 13-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cardinals' game against the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+100) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (-118) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+105) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.