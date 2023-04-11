After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and a walk while hitting .226.

Contreras has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings