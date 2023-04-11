The St. Louis Cardinals and Juan Yepez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

  • Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Yepez had a hit 48 times last year in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yepez picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 78 (28.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 23 of 78 games last year (29.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.4% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 40
.237 AVG .266
.282 OBP .307
.456 SLG .439
13 XBH 12
6 HR 6
13 RBI 17
26/7 K/BB 35/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
37 GP 41
22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.