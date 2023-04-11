Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .235.
  • In six of nine games this year, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (33.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Freeland (2-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .789 WHIP ranks 10th, and 4.3 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
