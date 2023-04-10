The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has two home runs and two walks while batting .233.
  • In five of eight games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
  • The Rockies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
