Paycom Center is where the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) and Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) will go head to head on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Ja Morant is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies topped the Bucks on Friday, 137-114. Their leading scorer was Jaren Jackson Jr. with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 36 4 2 1 3 5 Luke Kennard 19 4 5 0 0 5 Desmond Bane 16 8 6 0 0 4

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant posts 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.9 rebounds, shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jackson averages a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 18.6 points and 1 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane is averaging 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.6% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.9 7.1 1.2 1 2.4 1.7 Desmond Bane 21.4 4.1 4.7 1 0.3 2.9 Ja Morant 16 4 5.9 0.7 0.3 0.7 Luke Kennard 14.7 3.8 2.3 0.5 0.1 4 Tyus Jones 8.3 2.8 6.5 1 0.2 1.4

