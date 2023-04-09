Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)
  • Pick OU: Over (229)
  • The Grizzlies (37-40-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% less often than the Thunder (46-34-1) this year.
  • Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (45.7% of the time) than Oklahoma City (53.1%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better mark than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 12th with 113 points allowed per contest.
  • The Grizzlies rank ninth in the NBA with 26 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies are draining 12.1 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% three-pointers (27.6%).

